New Market President appointed to St. Joseph Health

Kimberly Shaw has reportedly been selected to serve as the next president of St. Joseph Health.

BRYAN, Texas — St. Joseph Health in Bryan will soon welcome a new president, Kimberly Shaw.

Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, will begin her term effective Dec. 27 at St. Joseph, a member of St. Luke's Health.

“I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in this important role with a health care system as impactful at St. Luke’s Health,” Shaw said. “I look forward to collaborating with the compassionate team of caregivers at St. Joseph Health to continue delivering the high quality compassionate care our communities deserve and have come to expect.”

Shaw has over 30 years of leadership experience in the health care system, having served as the President of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican San Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past three years.

Shaw holds both a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in business administration with healthcare focus from Texas Woman’s University. She has also held multiple hospital leadership roles throughout her career.

“Kim is an inspirational, servant leader who understands the challenges at the bedside for frontline staff and the importance of delivering compassionate high quality care to our communities,” said St. Luke’s Health CEO Doug Lawson. “I have the highest confidence in Kim’s leadership of St. Joseph and her commitment to improving the health of the Brazos Valley community.”