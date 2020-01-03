Knoxville resident Gretchen Pardon is taking on an Appalachian Trail thru-hike with her hiking partner, Baby Yoda.

We will be tracking her journey from Amicalola Falls, Georgia to Katahdin Mountain in Maine for the next 6 months with weekly video updates and check-ins on her Instagram @HikingWithBraids and her YouTube channel, Hiking With Braids.

If you want to see how Baby Yoda is doing, you can follow it at @BabyYodaontheAT.

HER STORY: Knoxville woman takes on Appalachian Trail solo hike

Wednesday, March 11:

Gretchen and Baby Yoda have face snow, rain and sunshine on their trek through the North Carolina portion of the AT. She is looking forward to crossing into the Smokies soon.

Wednesday, March 4:

Gretchen and Baby Yoda crossed the 100-mile mark on their AT thru-hike.

Sunday, March 1:

Gretchen and Baby Yoda have officially made it through Georgia. North Carolina is next.

Friday, Feb. 28:

Gretchen made it through her first week on the Appalachian Trail. She's already endured rain, sleet and snow, but she's still smiling! Baby Yoda appears to be doing well too!

Thursday, Feb. 20:

Gretchen set off from Amicalola Falls, Georgia to start her nearly 2,200-mile journey to Katahdin Mountain in Maine.

