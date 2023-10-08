Representative John Raney sits down with KAGS William Johnson on his decision to not seek re-election

Raney said of the 11 years he served in the Texas Legislature, he wants to be known most for his integrity.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — John Raney, the State Representative for House District 14, has served the Brazos Valley for the past 11 years. On Wednesday, he announced that he would not be seeking re-election in this next term because he wants to spend more time with family.

He sat down with KAGS William Johnson at The Stella Hotel to reflect on his time in office as well as discuss more about what's in store for this next chapter of his life.

Here are some of the questions and answers exchanged from Thursday's interview.

Q: "Why did you decide to leave?"

A: "I really feel like it's time for me to spend some time with my family, my grandchildren, my wife. I feel like I still got some energy. I feel I would've been re-election. I want spend some time doing some things with my family."

Q: "What's the one thing you want to be known for?"

A: "I would like to be known for my integrity. I have worked very hard. When I make a decision on what I'm going to support, I don't mind if people object to it, but I'm going to make that decision and I'm going to stick with it."

Q: "What are you going to take away from the legislative session, after 11 years, and what's next?"

A: "I'm going to take grandkids places. I want them to see different parts of the country, and I want them to have a fond remembrance of me as they were growing up, and have enjoyed being with me, and I think that's more important than anything I've ever done in Austin."

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube