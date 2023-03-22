Women's History Month: A volunteer for veterans

Ellen Fuller, a Volunteer Co-Chair for Wreaths Across America, was inspired to help veterans after her father's service in Vietnam.

BRYAN, Texas — Ellen Fuller said that she felt called to serve veterans after her father, who served in Vietnam, passed away.

Fuller has coordinated a multitude of events for veterans, honoring their contributions to our country across the Brazos Valley. Recently, she was recognized for her work with the Veterans of the Brazos Valley memorial located in Bryan.

Fuller also regularly connects with veterans and their families in the Brazos Valley through Wreaths Across America. Last year, she said the Brazos Valley saw a record number of wreaths placed in the organization's history during Wreaths Across America 2022 and she's also looking forward to building on that this upcoming year.

“I’m energized by other people here that are doing it to be able to say 'thank you, thank you, thank you'. Until I see a need where some way I can help, please come. We need volunteers and to recognize me, I turn the spotlight and say, ‘You think I do good, come and do better," said Fuller.