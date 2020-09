You can buy toys, food and more for animals in need, ranging from $6 to about $30.

If you are looking for a way to help animals but aren't able to have one of your own right now, the Aggieland Humane Society has you covered.

They have an Amazon Wish List with items you can buy for some furry adoptable friends in need.

The toys, food and more range from about $6 to about $30.

Folks can even give a gift card if they are not completely sure what to give.

The best part: You can leave messages for the animals your helping like, "Get chonky little kitties."