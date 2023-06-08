Aggieland Humane Society announces fee-waived adoption special at Sterling Subaru

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society will be hosting a fee-waived adoption special at Sterling Subaru in Bryan on Saturday.
The adoption special will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As a part of the adoption special, all fees that would typically need to be paid for adopting a new furry friend will be waived. The pets that will be at the dealership will also be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and are ready to go home to a new family.
Aggieland Humane has also featured dogs and cats on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.
Sterling Subaru is located at 241 N Earl Rudder Fwy in Bryan.
