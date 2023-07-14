Aggieland Humane Society has not seen relief from the overflow of pets, they are asking the community to foster

The shelter is in need of relief from the overcrowding of dogs and are asking the community to foster medium to large sized dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — For the past few months, the Aggieland Humane Society has been struggling with an overflow of pets.

“So since May 1, 2023, we have taken in well over 360 dogs and our adoption has been half of that so as you can see that’s not really sustainable," explained Ashley Quick, Aggieland Humane Society's Communication Coordinator. "We have lots of dogs in kennels we have many dogs paired.”

However, there's a specific place that the shelter needs help from the community in.

“What we really need help with is fostering medium and large sized dogs. They take up a lot of space and they have a lot of energy usually and we don't have the staff to keep up with those enrichment needs.” said Quick.

To provide more incentives for Brazos Valley residents to either adopt or foster, Aggieland Humane has even shortened their fostering application to cater to a wider range of the public.

“The absolute ideal utopia is if someone comes in to adopt, but right now we understand that people can't afford the medical care, the food, all of that for a dog that they adopt, so we understand that," noted Quick. "So the next best thing is to foster, and that gets the pet out, we then learn more about the pet’s personality so we can place that pet with their forever home.”

Thankfully, some residents are stepping up to make a difference in the lives of these potential pets.

“Well I'm looking for a little dog, medium sized dog maybe, to kind of travel with me and be a family dog also, so I found some in there. My wife called me up, of course I want them all if I could, I could take everyone of them,” said Bryan resident, Scott Whitis.

The Aggieland Humane Society has also featured pets on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.