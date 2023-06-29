Aggieland Humane Society announces $10 adoption special during national adoption weekend

Adopt a new furry best friend this upcoming weekend at a sweet discount.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society will be hosting a $10 adoption special during national adoption weekend, which is held from June 30 to July 2.

While national adoption weekend runs through the entire weekend, Aggieland Humane's special will only take place on June 30 and July 1, as the shelter is closed on Sunday, July 2.

Aggieland Humane has also featured dogs and cats on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.

The Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan.

Click here to see a list of pets up for adoption from the shelter.