Aggieland Humane Society calling on the community to decrease the overflow of pets

BRYAN, Texas — Following rain patterns that have soaked the Brazos Valley over the past few weeks, the Aggieland Humane Society has found themselves overcrowded with too many dogs in their care.
Aggieland Humane Society's Communication Coordinator, Ashley Quick, explained the situation.
"Since Monday, we have taken in well over 50 dogs that's dogs, puppies, litters of puppies, I mean we just have been in taking dogs left and right and its showing no signs of stopping," Quick said.
In fact, the number of pets that have come into the shelter's care has sweltered to 325, forcing Aggieland Humane to bring out temporary kennels to house all of their four-legged friends.
"We have just temporary kennels just lining every nook and cranny of our building and I really think it's the product of the storm that happened a few days ago," Quick said. "Just all these dogs coming out of the woodwork and of course they come to us, and we're so happy to be able to give them a nice landing zone but we are in desperate need of people to come and number one adopt."
Aggieland Humane has many resources to guide residents through the process of becoming a pet parent for those looking to adopt or foster a pet.
"We have absolute gems here in our kennels right now as you'll see if you cant adopt right now, if you could foster, just temporarily bring a dog into your home for a couple of weeks, give them a break from the kennels, make some space for the kennels, because we're inevitability gonna get more dogs in," explained Quick. "We supply everything, we'll supply a kennel, a bed, toys, food, everything you name it, you just supply the space and the love."