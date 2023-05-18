Aggieland Humane Society calling on the community to decrease the overflow of pets

Aggieland Humane Society is currently experiencing an overflow of dogs and is asking the public to foster or adopt dogs to help overcrowding.

BRYAN, Texas — Following rain patterns that have soaked the Brazos Valley over the past few weeks, the Aggieland Humane Society has found themselves overcrowded with too many dogs in their care.

Aggieland Humane Society's Communication Coordinator, Ashley Quick, explained the situation.

"Since Monday, we have taken in well over 50 dogs that's dogs, puppies, litters of puppies, I mean we just have been in taking dogs left and right and its showing no signs of stopping," Quick said.

In fact, the number of pets that have come into the shelter's care has sweltered to 325, forcing Aggieland Humane to bring out temporary kennels to house all of their four-legged friends.

"We have just temporary kennels just lining every nook and cranny of our building and I really think it's the product of the storm that happened a few days ago," Quick said. "Just all these dogs coming out of the woodwork and of course they come to us, and we're so happy to be able to give them a nice landing zone but we are in desperate need of people to come and number one adopt."

Aggieland Humane has many resources to guide residents through the process of becoming a pet parent for those looking to adopt or foster a pet.