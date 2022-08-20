Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

Potential pet owners can adopt a furry friend on Friday and Saturday and have all fees waived, similarly to the 'Free Feline Fridays' event that's coming to a close.

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee.

Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays, a campaign meant to encourage the adoption of cats without an adoption fee.