Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee.
Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays, a campaign meant to encourage the adoption of cats without an adoption fee.
The campaign was so effective that on Fri, Aug 12, the entire cat shelter was temporarily cleared, according to an Aggieland Humane Society employee.