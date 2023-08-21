Aggieland Humane Society announces Clear the Shelters dates

A new furry best friend awaits you at the Aggie Humane Society!

BRYAN, Texas — Beginning Friday, August 25, you can adopt a new furry friend without having to worry about the adoption fee at Aggieland Humane Society located in Byran. The animal shelter is running a Clear The Shelter event through Saturday, August 26. Their goal is to empty all kennels to help battle overcrowding at the shelter.

Hours of operation have been extended from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday and from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday.