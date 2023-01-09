Aggieland Humane Society announces 50% off adoption special for dogs through Jan. 14

Adopt a new furry friend this week for half off through Saturday, Jan. 14.

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society recently announced that they are holding an adoption special for dogs currently at the shelter and in foster care.

The adoption special kicked off on Monday, Jan. 19 and will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Additionally, a number of dogs that are up for adoption have been featured on KAGS TV's weekly series, Brazos Buddies. You can also click here to visit the pets section of our website, where some of our old Brazos Buddies were featured.

Aggieland Humane Society's hours of operation are Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m.