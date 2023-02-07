Aggieland Humane Society announces fee-waived adoptions at Sterling Subaru on Feb. 11

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced on Monday that they would be holding a $0 adoption special at Sterling Subaru in Bryan.

The special will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, a number of pets that are up for adoption have been featured on KAGS TV's weekly series, Brazos Buddies. You can also click here to visit the pets section of our website, where some of our old Brazos Buddies were featured.