Aggieland Humane Society announces Par for Paws adoption special

BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is of an unrelated story involving the Aggieland Humane Society.

The Aggieland Humane Society and BigShots Golf Bryan have announced a Par for Paws adoption and fundraising event taking place on Saturday, July 29.

The event, taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature a number of pets looking to find new homes.

The shelter has also had its pets featured on KAGS's weekly series, Brazos Buddies.

BigShots Golf is located at 400 W Villa Maria Rd in Bryan. Additionally, you can click here to see a full list of adoptable pets from Aggieland Humane.

