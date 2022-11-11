Aggieland Humane Society hosts Veterans day adoption special

Adoption fees will be waived for veterans and their immediate family for those who show proof of military service.

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announced Thursday, Nov. 10 that they would be holding a Veterans day adoption special on Friday, Nov. 11.

The adoption special is for veterans and their immediate families. Those who show proof of military service will have all their adoption fees waived.

KAGS TV has also featured a host of pets up for adoption from the Aggieland Humane Society in our weekly series, Brazos Buddies.

Additionally, while the majority of pets that have appeared on Brazos Buddies have been dogs, the shelter recently took in 18 new cats from a shelter in Fort Bend, according to one employee.

For a full list of pets that are up for adoption, click here.

TOMORROW: FEE-WAIVED ADOPTIONS FOR VETERANS AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILIES!

Must show proof of military service to qualify for a $0 adoption fee.

Check out available pets: https://t.co/nQBH00FMch pic.twitter.com/ytimHcd9yk — Aggieland Humane Society (@AggielandHumane) November 10, 2022