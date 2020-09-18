Aggieland Humane Society works to find fur-ever home for animals displaced by Hurricane Laura

With these new additions to the Aggieland family, the humane society is now full and needs your help.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hurricane Laura presented many new struggles with the devastation it left behind, with one of these being finding a new home for the pets living at animal shelters.

Five dogs and ten cats arrived at their new temporary home this morning at Aggieland Humane Society.

“We had a bit of space essentially so we could help step up to the call from Houston SPCA, and put a burden off of them and help move animals to other shelters, much larger shelters than ours," said Aggieland Humane Society operations supervisor Leiha White.

Transferring animals from shelter to shelter happens more often than you may think, especially during natural disasters. And with these new additions to the Aggieland family, the humane society is now full and needs your help.

Before you can adopt these new furry friends, they need additional medical treatment.

“The dogs are all heartworm positive so we will be treating all of them for heartworms so you can donate to our Medical Rescue Fund on Aggieland Humane.Org," said White.