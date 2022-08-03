Brazos Buddies featured friends of the week: Balenciaga and Burberry

BRYAN, Texas — This week on Brazos Buddies, we have two featured pets that are up for adoption: Balenciaga and Burberry.
The two arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society as a pair and enjoy being in each other's presence. Balenciaga and Burberry also love being active and running around outside as much as they enjoy showing affection for those that care for them in the form of hugs!
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, both Balenciaga and Burberry are spayed, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and are both heartworm negative.
If you'd like to adopt either of these two designer dogs, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.