Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Calvert Callie

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Calvert Callie, a two-year-old lab mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.
Calvert Callie found her way into adoptive care after being too full of energy for her previous owners to handle. Callie is still a big fluffy ball of fun that loves to run around and will do great around cats and other dogs with a proper introduction. The same thing goes for young adults and adults, but kids and children may find Callie's energy to be a bit too much to handle.
Like all pets featured on Brazos Buddies, Calvert Callie is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative. She is also currently taking heartworm prevention medication to keep her heart healthy!
If you'd like to adopt Calvert Callie, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.