Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home.

Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!

If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.