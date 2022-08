This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Doug, a five-year-old large breed mix that's looking for his forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy of the Week is Doug, a five-year-old large mixed breed that's looking for his forever home.

Doug is neutered, microchipped, and fully vaccinated, and loves to be around people. He knows the commands "sit" and "shake" as well!