Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Frannie

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Frannie, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted.
Frannie loves to meet new people and be active outdoors. She is also great around other dogs and will happily turn a couple of toys into hours of fun through fetch and tug-of-war.
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Frannie is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.
If you'd like to adopt Frannie, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.