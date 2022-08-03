Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Frannie

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Frannie, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Frannie, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted.

Frannie loves to meet new people and be active outdoors. She is also great around other dogs and will happily turn a couple of toys into hours of fun through fetch and tug-of-war.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Frannie is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.