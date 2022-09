It's always a good day when a pet gets adopted from an animal shelter. Here's a list of featured friends that have found new homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Pet adoption shelters have pushed a simple slogan to get more potential pet owners to come to their shelters: Adopt, don't shop.

Here are some of our featured Brazos Buddies that have been adopted and found new homes.