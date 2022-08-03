Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Kingston

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Kingston, a large mixed Labrador that's looking for his forever home.
Kingston is the perfect companion for anyone with an active lifestyle. He loves to run and will happily accompany anybody on an outdoor excursion.
If you'd like to adopt Kingston, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.