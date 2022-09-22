Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Landri

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Landri, an eight-month-old large mix breed that's looking for her forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Landri, a large mix breed dog that's looking for her forever home.

Landri is a loving and cuddly dog that is great with dogs and people and is sure to brighten anybody's day with her adorable smile and loving personality.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Landri is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and heartworm negative.