Brazos Buddies Featured Friend of the week: Mikka

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Mikka, an eight-month-old Shepherd mix that's looking for her forever home.

Mikka is a friendly dog that arrived at the Animal Control facility in Hearne as a stray off the street like many pets in their care and loves to meet new adults and other dogs.

While she hasn't been around cats or children all that much, Mikka will certainly make a good addition to any family that enjoys getting out and going on walks.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Mikka is up-to-date on her vaccinations and is heartworm negative.