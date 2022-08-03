Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Ms Frizzle

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ms. Frizzle, a Cattle Dog mix that's looking for her forever home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ms. Frizzle, a medium-sized Cattle Dog mix that's looking for her forever home.

Ms. Frizzle is a great companion for anyone with an active lifestyle that enjoys the great outdoors, and will happily accompany anyone on an outdoor excursion, as long as there is space for her to run around and explore.