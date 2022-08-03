Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Ms Frizzle

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ms. Frizzle, a medium-sized Cattle Dog mix that's looking for her forever home.
Ms. Frizzle is a great companion for anyone with an active lifestyle that enjoys the great outdoors, and will happily accompany anyone on an outdoor excursion, as long as there is space for her to run around and explore.
If you'd like to adopt Ms. Frizzle, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.