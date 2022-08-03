Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Raven

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Raven, a three-year-old pit bull and terrier mix that's looking for her forever home.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Raven, a three-year-old pit bull and terrier mix that's looking to be adopted.

Raven is a sweetheart that is great around other dogs. While she enjoys time both out in the sun and indoors, she loves treats immensely and is bound to respond well to treat-based training!

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Raven is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.