Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Raven

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Raven, a three-year-old pit bull and terrier mix that's looking to be adopted.
Raven is a sweetheart that is great around other dogs. While she enjoys time both out in the sun and indoors, she loves treats immensely and is bound to respond well to treat-based training!
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Raven is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.
If you'd like to adopt Raven, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.