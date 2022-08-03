Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Reggie

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Reggie, a Catahoula Leopard mix that's looking for his forever home.
Reggie is a fantastic playmate that will happily turn a single toy into a fun-filled experience. He also loves to be around people and is incredibly friendly around people and other pets!
If you'd like to adopt Reggie, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.