Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Reggie

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Reggie, a Catahoula Leopard mix that's looking for his forever home.

Reggie is a fantastic playmate that will happily turn a single toy into a fun-filled experience. He also loves to be around people and is incredibly friendly around people and other pets!