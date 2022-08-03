Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey

Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.