Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Spidey

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Spidey, a two-year-old Lacy mix that's looking to be adopted.
Spidey arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society about a month ago and quickly garnered a reputation as a very friendly and energetic dog who loves to jump for joy. Some may claim it's his signature spidey powers, but regardless of the theories behind his extraordinary abilities, a tall fence would be recommended for his future home. But that doesn't mean that he will be active all the time, as he can make a great couch companion to laze around and watch TV with.
Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Spidey is neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
If you'd like to adopt Spidey, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.