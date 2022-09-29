Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Violet

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Violet, an eight-month-old Labrador mix that's looking for her forever home.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Violet, a 5-year-old Labrador mix that's looking for her forever home.

Violet is a retired mom that is super friendly to humans loves the A/C as much as anyone on a hot summer day. However, she will happily accompany anyone on a walk outside, but don't expect her to jump in any puddles or pools.

Violet is great around most dogs if properly introduced, is crate trained, and is very vocal when she needs to go outside to relieve herself. You will rarely find her having any indoor accidents with this sweetheart.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Violet is up-to-date on her vaccinations and is heartworm negative.