Brazos Buddies featured furry friend of the week: Beaver Nugget

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Beaver Nugget, an approximately one year-old Brindle mix that's looking to be adopted.

Beaver Nugget's ideal environment is outside enjoying the elements, including the water. In fact, one of his favorite places to be outside is in the pool, making a purchase like a small plastic pool a great investment for him. He is also described as being both treat and play motivated as well!

If you'd like to adopt Beaver Nugget, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.

Additionally, the shelter is running a $10 adoption special this upcoming weekend on June 30 and July 1 as a part of national adoption weekend.

