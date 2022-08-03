Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Big Mac

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Big Mac, a seven-year-old Labrador mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Big Mac, a seven-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted.

Like many of the pets that end up in the Aggieland Humane Society's care, Big Mac originally came into the shelter as a stray from the street in early February. He's a very well-mannered dog that responds well to commands, doesn't pull that much on a leash, and even will occasionally put his paw on you as a gesture of affection if you're on the same level as him.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Big Mac is neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.