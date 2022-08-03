Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Bobcat

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Bobcat, a two-month-old domestic short hair mix cat that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Bobcat, a two-year-old domestic short hair mix cat that's looking to be adopted.

Like many pets that enter the Aggieland Humane Society's care, Bobcat, his mom, and his four siblings previously were strays from the street. While timid at first, with a proper introduction Bobcat will happily warm up to anyone and cuddle or play with toys like any other curious kitten.

One unique thing about Bobcat is that he doesn't have a longer tail like many other kittens. While not common, it is a thing that is found on some cats, and isn't anything to be concerned about if you're a prospective cat owner.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Bobcat is neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.