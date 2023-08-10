Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Boogie Woogie

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Boogie Woogie, a five-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Boogie Woogie, a five-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for a new home.

As a former stray from Hearne, Boogie Woogie has seen a lot in his lifetime, but still maintains a very happy outlook on life, and loves to meet other dogs with a proper introduction and new people as well. He isn't recommended for a house that has cats or small children, as he may not get along too well with cats and could knock over small children.

Despite his age, Boogie Woogie will happily spend time running outside like he's still a pup. However, when he runs out of energy, you can be sure to find him napping on a couch or comfy spot in your home.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Boogie Woogie is neutered, heart healthy, and ready to head to a new home.

If you'd like to adopt Boogie Woogie, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube