Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Boots

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Boots, a two-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Boots, a two-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

Boots is a highly energetic and friendly dog that can become friends with just about anyone. However, his energetic and upbeat personality may not be the best fit around small children and kids.

According to Cindy Lee Craigen from Urgent Animals of Hearne, Boots is a great walking mate on a leash and is very responsive, and is great in the presence of other dogs. Boots has not had time around cats, however. So a proper introduction to a feline friend is recommended to ensure optimal pet compatibility.

Like all pets featured on Brazos Buddies, Boots is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations, and is heartworm negative. He is also currently taking heartworm prevention medication to keep his heart healthy!