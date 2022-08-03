Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Chattahoochee

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Chattahoochee, a one year-old Golden Retriever and Anatolian Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Chattahoochee, an adorable one year-old Golden Retriever and Anatolian Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

A gentle giant, Chattahoochee loves being in the presence of others but absolutely won't object to getting time outside. In fact, some of his favorite activities are splashing around in a pool of water or playing fetch!

If you'd like to adopt Chattahoochee, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.

