Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Colada

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Colada, a one-year-old Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted.

Colada arrived at the Aggieland Humane Society roughly a month ago with another dog named Piña to make the Piña-Colada duo. While they were originally strays from the street, Colada is a complete sweetheart that is very well-mannered and loves cuddles and spending time with people.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Colada is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.

Colada is one of the pets currently being offered as a part of the Aggieland Humane Society's 12 strays of Christmas adoption special, where you can adopt Colada or another pet for just $12.