Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Daisy

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Daisy, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pyrenees mix that's looking to be adopted.

While she may look like a Labrador on first glance, her gentle and kind nature shows through when you get to meet her in person. She will happily enjoy a day lounging on the couch with you as opposed to exploring the great outdoors at breakneck speed.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Daisy is spayed, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations.