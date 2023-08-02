Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Dorothy and Blanche

This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Dorothy and Blanche, two six-year-old Chihuahua mixes that are looking to be adopted.

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Blanche and Dorothy, two six-year-old Chihuahua mixes that are looking to be adopted.

The two are a bonded pair, meaning that they will need to be adopted together in order to keep the two of them happy. However, as a duo they are very welcoming to new people with a proper introduction and are sure make great additions to a couch or sofa.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Dorothy and Rose are spayed, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and are both heartworm negative.