Brazos Buddies featured pets of the week: Dorothy and Blanche

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddies are Blanche and Dorothy, two six-year-old Chihuahua mixes that are looking to be adopted.
The two are a bonded pair, meaning that they will need to be adopted together in order to keep the two of them happy. However, as a duo they are very welcoming to new people with a proper introduction and are sure make great additions to a couch or sofa.
Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Dorothy and Rose are spayed, up-to-date on their vaccinations, and are both heartworm negative.
If you'd like to adopt these two, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.