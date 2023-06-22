Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Faye

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Faye, a four-month old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

HEARNE, Robertson County — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Faye, a four-month old mixed breed that's looking to be adopted.

Originally found in Franklin, Faye is a part of the 'Franklin Five' that are in the organization's care and waiting to find new homes.

Faye is described as a sweetheart that enjoys being active and outdoors, but also is smart and is expected to be highly trainable once she is able to contain her puppy energy.

Before adoption, she will be up-to-date on her vaccine shots for her age and ready to go to a new home.

If you'd like to adopt Shelby, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.