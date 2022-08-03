Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Flora

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Flora, a one year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Flora, a friendly and adorable one year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home.

Flora is one of the most precious pups that you will meet in the Aggieland Humane Society's care. She is incredibly well-mannered, is a perfect couch companion, and loves belly rubs as well.

If you'd like to adopt Flora, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.

Click here to see a list of pets up for adoption from the shelter.

Additionally, on Thursday and Friday, the Aggieland Humane Society will be extending their operation hours until 7 p.m. so more people have opportunities to come in and find a forever friend to take home. They are also hosting an adoption special at BigShots Golf in Bryan on Saturday, where you can adopt a new friend for a discount. Click here for more info on it.

