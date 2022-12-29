Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Koda

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Koda, a five-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

Koda is a complete sweetheart that is sure to make a great family dog. While he does like to put one of his paws on you as a gesture of affection, it may not be the best when small children are present. However, Cindy Lee Craigen of Urgent Animals of Hearne has stated that with some teaching, he will be able to break that habit.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets featured on Brazos Buddies, Koda is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations, but is heartworm positive. However, he is currently on a treatment plan and is taking heartworm prevention medication to get him heartworm negative soon.