Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Koichi

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy is Koichi, a two-year-old Shepherd Hound mix that's looking to be adopted.

A fun-loving dog that arrived in the Aggieland Humane Society's care as a stray from the street, Koichi can easily become friends with other dogs. In fact, in his just over one-month stay at the shelter, he's become best buddies with many other dogs at Aggieland Humane.

Furthermore, he loves treats, so Koichi will likely be an easy furry friend to teach proper household manners to.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Koichi is neutered, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.

If you'd like to adopt Koichi, an adoption application can be found here or on the Aggieland Humane Society website. Completed applications can be delivered in person to the Aggieland Humane Society office at 5359 Leonard Rd in Bryan or emailed to adopt@aggielandhumane.org.