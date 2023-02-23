Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Kyle

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Kyle, a seven-month-old Hound mix that's looking to be adopted.

Kyle has been in the care of the Bryan Animal Center for about two months--that's the longest of any animal currently in the shelter's care. However, he has a heart of gold and a major love for toys; you'll be hard-pressed to find him venturing about without one in his mouth.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Kyle is neutered, heartworm negative, and up-to-date on all of their vaccine shots.