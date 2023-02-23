Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Kyle

BRYAN, Texas — This week's Brazos Buddy is Kyle, a seven-month-old Hound mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.
Kyle has been in the care of the Bryan Animal Center for about two months--that's the longest of any animal currently in the shelter's care. However, he has a heart of gold and a major love for toys; you'll be hard-pressed to find him venturing about without one in his mouth.
Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Kyle is neutered, heartworm negative, and up-to-date on all of their vaccine shots.
If you'd like to adopt Kyle, just visit the Bryan Animal Center website here and fill out an adoption application. Additionally, if you're interested in seeing what other pets that are up for adoption from the Bryan Animal Center, click here.