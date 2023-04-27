Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Lollipop

HEARNE, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Lollipop, a six-month-old Pit-Terrier mix that's looking to be adopted into a new home.
She's a bit timid, but very well-mannered for such a young pup. Lollipop is crate and house trained and good with other dogs and cats. However, she isn't very fond of being on a leash, but can come to not dislike it with time and training.
Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Lollipop is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heart healthy.
If you'd like to adopt Lollipop, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.