Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Miss Ma'am

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Miss Ma'am, a two-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

She's the embodiment of a ray of sunshine that will brighten anyone's day up and can become good friends with just about anyone, as long as they give her pets. Additionally, Miss Ma'am is the type to lounge outside in the sun or on a couch by the window just enjoying the company of others.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Miss Ma'am is spayed, microchipped, and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations.