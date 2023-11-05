Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Pudge

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Pudge, a six-year-old Dachshund mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Brazos County — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Pudge, a six and a half-year-old Dachshund mix that's looking to be adopted.

While she is shy to new faces, Pudge is a total sweetheart that loves to be in the company of others. In fact, her definition of a perfect day would be lounging on the couch watching TV with family.

Pudge is crate trained and house trained and overall very well mannered around kids and other dogs, but it's advised to be wary when large dogs are around her because of her size.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Pudge is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heart healthy.