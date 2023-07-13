Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Ringo

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ringo, a five year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEARNE, Robertson County — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Ringo, a friendly five year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking to be adopted.

He's an incredibly well-mannered dog that will be a great fit for just about any environment, as long as it doesn't involve cats. Ringo can be a good fit for families with children and other dogs and loves to give slobbery kisses as well!

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Ringo is neutered, heart healthy, and ready to head to a new home.

If you'd like to adopt Ringo, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.