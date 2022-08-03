Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, a young Lab mix that's looking to be adopted.

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted.

While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.

Like all pets up for adoption on Brazos Buddies, Sam is neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations, and is heartworm negative.

Sam is one of the pets currently being offered as a part of the Aggieland Humane Society's 12 strays of Christmas adoption special, where you can adopt Sam or another pet for just $12.