Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Shelby

This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Shelby, a four-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

Example video title will go here for this video

HEARNE, Robertson County — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Shelby, an adorable four-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted.

She's the definition of a friendly furball that will only cause inconveniences with how much hair you'll find on your couches. Shelby is incredibly well-mannered, crate and house trained, and is good around both kids and other dogs. She hasn't been tested in the presence of cats, however.

Like the overwhelming majority of pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Shelby is spayed, up-to-date on her vaccinations, and is heart healthy.

If you'd like to adopt Shelby, you can visit the Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County Texas Facebook page and send them a message or call 979-279-6388.